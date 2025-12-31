How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria: Live streams as Riyad Mahrez's Greens gear up for AFCON 2025 round of 16

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria: key information • Date: Wednesday 31 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Where the rest of the AFCON 2025 group deciding fixtures have something riding on them, Algeria's game against Equatorial Guinea is a surprise dead rubber.

In a tournament otherwise devoid of shock results in the first couple of group stage rounds, Equatorial Guinea suffered an upset against Sudan in game two.

They were duly eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Sudan to battle it out with Burkina Faso for second place while they help warm Algeria up for the round of 16.

It isn't the way Juan Micha will have planned out the National Thunder's third match but the first two were disastrous.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria for FREE in the UK

UK-based fans can watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Is Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria in Africa

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria will be shown live on TVGE Internacional in Equatorial Guinea and ENTV in Algeria.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria: Preview

At the end of Equatorial Guinea's loss against Sudan, captain Carlos Akapo was face-down on the pitch, shirt pulled over his head, furiously kicking his feet and beating his right fist against the turf.

The self-inflicted nature of their failure won't be easy to shake off. Losing 1-0 to Sudan in the second match was the more unexpected result but not the most damaging one.

Equatorial Guinea's loss against Burkina Faso after taking a lead into the fifth minute of time added on was a heartbreaking way to start the tournament and they never recovered.

Algeria, Equatorial Guinea's opponents in Rabat on New Year's Eve, have had it all their own way up to this point.

Riyad Mahrez scored in the second minute of their opening game against Sudan and they breezed through to a 3-0 win.

Mahrez scored from the penalty spot to give Algeria a second win against Burkina Faso in the meeting of the top two seeds in Group E and secure their progress as group winners.

Winning the group means Algeria will stay in Rabat for the remainder of their tournament even if they go all the way.

Vladimir Petkovic's men have been enthusiastically backed in Morocco so far. One suspects many more Algerians will join the party as the knock-out rounds go by.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Equatorial Guinea 0-3 Algeria

A dead rubber it may be, but Algeria haven't conceded a goal yet and they won't want to start now.