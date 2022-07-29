Hearts’ injury issues appear to be easing
By PA Staff published
Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad ahead of their cinch Premiership opener against Ross County.
Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock.
Cammy Devlin, Euan Henderson and Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues.
Ross County will be without William Akio after the winger went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife.
Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad.
Striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.