Hearts’ rebuilding job will take time – Stendel

Daniel Stendel warned that his rebuilding job at Hearts will take time following their 0-0 draw against Ross County.

The Jambos were not at the races early on but improved in the second half and had chances to win the game.

They did move a point closer to Hamilton in 11th place in the Ladbrokes Premiership table, but still find themselves four points adrift.

The German manager is keen to focus on the positives for the time being, and said: “We are unbeaten in 2020, that’s three games in a row.

“In our situation we all know we need wins to change our situation in the table. It’s a long way to change, it doesn’t happen in one game or two games.

“The situation would have been so much better if we won, but we need to take the point and go on to Sunday against Rangers.”

By contrast, Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson was pleased with the improvement shown from last weekend, despite his side not being able to come away with all three points.

With trips to Celtic and Rangers in their next two matches, beating Hearts could have given them a crucial cushion from the bottom of the table.

The Staggies were the only top-flight side to exit the Scottish Cup when they lost 1-0 to Ayr United, but Ferguson believes his side showed a lot more intensity on home turf against Hearts.

“We asked the players for a reaction, we asked the players to get back to the principles that we believe in,” Ferguson said.

“I felt tonight that from the start right to the finish, you could see that in abundance.

“The pleasing thing for Stuart and I was the intensity we played with, the body language and everything off the ball. We did well on the ball as well and we wanted three points – another day we might have got them.

“We didn’t, but on the back of what was asked of the players I don’t think we could have done any more tonight.”