Hibernian chief executive Dempster welcomes Government’s wage subsidies offer

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has welcomed the Government’s offer of wage subsidies but has concerns over how long it could take for the measures to reach Scottish football.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday that employers would be able to apply to HM Revenue and Customs to cover 80 per cent of the wages of staff they keep on, up to £2,500 a month.

Dempster told BBC Sport: “It’s welcome for everyone – football included. Even with decent reserves in the bank, no money coming in only does one thing and that’s never good.

“I feel for everyone at the moment. We, all of us, needed some good news and this is certainly good news.

Leeann Dempster welcomed the announcement (Alan Rennie/PA)

“The issue I have is that declarations from London at the moment are taking their time to filter through because the Scottish Government needs a process.

“We are all just assuming rates relief is there as well as some of the other measures.

“But until we get that in totality from Edinburgh, I can’t bank on it. I’ve made this known in the strongest terms and the Scottish Professional Football League is now taking action.”

Earlier this week, fellow Edinburgh side Hearts asked their players and staff to take a 50 per cent wage cut amid financial fears.