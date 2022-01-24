Hibernian sign former Hearts full-back Demetri Mitchell from Blackpool

Hibernian have completed the signing of former Hearts full-back Demetri Mitchell from Blackpool.

The versatile left-sided player has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

The former England Under-20 international made 32 appearances for Hearts over two loan spells from Manchester United in 2018 and 2019.

The 25-year-old’s sole United appearance came in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in May 2017 and he moved to Blackpool in September 2020 before helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m delighted to sign Demetri. He brings excellent attributes in different positions and will help us in both attacking and defensive situations.

“As a player, he brings real technical quality and outstanding speed, particularly in one vs one situations. My staff and I look forward to working with him.”