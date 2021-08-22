Hibs boss Jack Ross reveals Kevin Nisbet missed Dundee clash due to illness

Hibernian boss Jack Ross dismissed suggestions that striker Kevin Nisbet is set for a move to Celtic after his side’s 2-2 draw at Dundee.

Nisbet missed the Dundee clash adding fuel to the speculation that he may be heading out of Easter Road with the Hoops’ Leigh Griffiths going in the opposite direction.

But Ross said it was illness that had ruled Nisbet out of the game after watching his side fight back from a goal down to lead 2-1 only for Dundee substitute Paul McGowan to salvage at draw for the home side with a late equaliser.

“Kevin was unwell,” said Ross. “It (Nisbet moving) is not anything we have discussed or considered.

“It is just unfortunate that Kevin is unwell because people jump to conclusions.”

Hibs fell behind to a Jason Cummings goal against Dundee but equalised through Martin Boyle from the penalty spot.

Ryan Porteous fired Hibs ahead with a well-struck volley but the Dark Blues secured a dramatic late draw thanks to McGowan’s header six minutes from time.

Ross admitted that he was disappointed that his side had not been able to hold out for all three points.

“I think at the end of the game we were frustrated because we were ahead and in control.

“Coming away from home and taking something was good but we are frustrated as we felt we would go on and win it from the position we were in.”

Dundee manager James McPake was aggrieved about Hibs’ spotkick, awarded after Christie Elliott was adjudged to have brought down Jamie Murphy, and felt his side could also have come away with the win.

“It wasn’t a penalty,” said McPake. “The contact is outside the box.

“The referee has got a split second to make that decision but he has got to be spot on.

“The first contact is at least a yard outside the box. It’s a pretty simple decision in my opinion.

“I’ve spoken to him. He’s happy with his decision. That’s what they always say so I’m not going to say anything different.”

McPake was pleased to see his side fight back after going behind.

“I feel gutted we’ve not won the game but, at the same time, extremely proud of the resilience that the groups of lads showed once again.”