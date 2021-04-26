Honour roll – Phil Foden’s growing list of trophies with Manchester City

Phil Foden will celebrate his 21st birthday next month having already won seven major trophies with Manchester City.

The midfielder came of age as a footballer as a teenager, including starring as England won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, and despite his enviable list of achievements, still has the bulk of what promises to be a glittering career ahead of him.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his medal haul with Pep Guardiola’s men to date.

Carabao Cup – February 25, 2018

A 17-year-old Foden got his first taste of glory with City when he was sent on as a late replacement for Sergio Aguero, who had early scored the opening goal in a 3-0 final victory over Arsenal at Wembley – Pep Guardiola’s first trophy as City boss.

Premier League – May 13, 2018

Almost a month after City had been handed the title as a result of Manchester United’s shock home defeat by West Brom, the teenager ensured he emerged with a medal when he made his fifth appearance of the campaign as a substitute in a 1-0 final-day win at Southampton.

Carabao Cup – February 24, 2019

Foden was an unused substitute as City clinched the trophy in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Wembley following a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Raheem Sterling converted the decisive spot-kick in a match which famously saw Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refuse to be substituted.

Premier League – May 12, 2019

Foden celebrates with his team-mates as Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after victory at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

The youngster was a spectator as City clinched a second successive league title with a 4-1 victory at Brighton on the last day of the campaign to hold off Liverpool’s challenge, although he had been assured of picking up a winners’ medal – once City sealed the title – some time earlier with 13 league appearances to his name.

FA Cup – May 18, 2019

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany (centre) lifts the FA Cup after a 6-0 victory over Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Foden was cast in the role of bystander once again as his team-mates completed a domestic treble with a 6-0 demolition of Watford at Wembley, but he had played his part earlier in the run, scoring in a 7-0 third-round victory over Rotherham and twice in the fifth round as City won 4-1 at Newport.

Carabao Cup – March 1, 2020

Foden was in the thick of the action to help City win the League Cup for the third season on the trot with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, starting a game settled by first-half goals from Aguero and Rodri with Mbwana Samatta replying.

Carabao Cup – April 25, 2021

Foden got the nod from Guardiola once again on Sunday, but it was defender Aymeric Laporte whose second-half goal handed City a 1-0 win over Tottenham and his young team-mate a fourth success in the competition.