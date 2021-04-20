Trending

In pictures: Football fans join forces to protest against European Super League

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Football fans have joined forces to protest against the plans for a new European Super League.

Banners and placards have been displayed outside Old Trafford and Anfield, while there were protests ahead of Monday night’s match between Leeds and Liverpool and Tuesday’s game between Chelsea and Brighton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the protests in pictures:

Fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's game with Brighton

Fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s game with Brighton (Ian West/PA)

Chelsea fans make their feelings known

Chelsea supporters make their feelings known (Ian West/PA)

Fans protest against the Super League

Fans protest ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge (Ian West/PA)

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech attempts to speak to protesting fans

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech attempts to speak to protesting fans (Ian West/PA)

Chelsea fans refer to their former midfielder John Obi Mikel during their protest

‘Taking The Mikel’ – Chelsea fans refer to their former midfielder John Obi Mikel during their protest (Ian West/PA)

A Liverpool banner takes aim at the club's owners Fenway Sports Group

A defaced Liverpool banner takes aim at the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (Peter Byrne/PA)

More banners outside Anfield

More messages of protest outside Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

A banner left by Manchester United fans shows their anger

A banner left by Manchester United fans shows their anger (Martin Rickett/PA)

A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road

A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road ahead of Monday night’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leeds fans make their feelings clear, next to the statue of club great Billy Bremner

Leeds fans make their feelings clear, next to the statue of club great Billy Bremner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A Tottenham fan makes his opposition known

A Tottenham fan makes his opposition known (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A sign outside Old Trafford

A sign left outside Old Trafford (Tim Markland/PA)

The Trafford pub in Manchester makes its opposition to the plans clear

The Trafford pub in Manchester makes its opposition to the plans clear (Martin Rickett/PA)