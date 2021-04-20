In pictures: Football fans join forces to protest against European Super League
By PA Staff
Football fans have joined forces to protest against the plans for a new European Super League.
Banners and placards have been displayed outside Old Trafford and Anfield, while there were protests ahead of Monday night’s match between Leeds and Liverpool and Tuesday’s game between Chelsea and Brighton.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the protests in pictures:
