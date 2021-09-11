Inverness hit back to secure fifth straight win

Inverness sit top of the cinch Championship after coming from behind to beat Partick 3-1 and secure a fifth successive victory.

Scott Tiffoney put Partick ahead after 17 minutes when he cut in from the left and fired in low at the near post.

Inverness were denied an equaliser three minutes later as Manny Duku saw his header hit the crossbar.

The home side levelled through Kirk Broadfoot six minutes after the break when the defender shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Shane Sutherland put Inverness ahead for the first time after 68 minutes and Aaron Doran added a third three minutes later when he fired into the top corner to complete the comeback.