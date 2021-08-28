Inverness top of Championship after narrow win over Kilmarnock
By PA Staff
Inverness claimed victory in the battle of the early cinch Championship pace-setters after defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.
Both clubs came into the game having won each of their opening three league matches without conceding a goal and it was little surprise to see the contest settled by the narrowest of margins.
Michael Gardyne’s fifth-minute goal proved to be the only thing to separate the teams as Inverness replaced their hosts on top of the table – Killie dropping to third below Partick Thistle.
Gardyne and Shane Sutherland linked up well before the veteran winger slammed a rising strike past Zach Hemming for his first goal in Caley colours.
Blair Alston came close to levelling but saw his 15th-minute effort deflected onto the post while Innes Cameron was denied by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers after the break, but Kilmarnock could not find an equaliser.
