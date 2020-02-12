Jack Ross excited by Christian Doidge and Marc McNulty strike partnership

Jack Ross insists there is more to come from Hibernian’s deadly duo of Christian Doidge and Marc McNulty.

Both strikers found the net in Hibs’ comprehensive 3-0 win over Ross County, while they dovetailed superbly in the final third throughout.

The only minor blot on McNulty’s copybook was a late penalty miss, which was swiftly rendered irrelevant when Adam Jackson scored from the resulting corner.

McNulty and Doidge have now scored a combined six goals in their four appearances together in the Hibs side and, while Ross is reluctant to take credit for their rapport, he is visibly excited by its potential.

“We’ve had very little time on the training pitch recently so it’s not like I can stand here and say we’ve constantly worked it [the partnership],” said Ross.

“What we have done is thrown Marc and Christian together and looked for a way to have the two of them in the team.

“And I think they’ll get better, there’s more to come – but if you look at their goal contribution over the two games you can’t be anything but pleased.

“The attributes they have always suggested they would be good together.

“They offer us varied strengths and that probably doesn’t happen that often now: a traditional front two with different attributes. The early signs are good.”

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell criticised his side for a sloppy defensive display, conceding that the Highlanders were unrecognisable compared to their 2-0 win over Livingston seven days ago.

“We were well beaten in the end and it’s as simple as that,” said Kettlewell. “Hibs were able to play through us at will.

“There is frustration because seven days ago we felt we did everything right in stopping a good Livingston team. We did the basics well. Against Hibs, we never gave ourselves a chance.

“We had one or two chances in the first half but we had a mountain to climb at half-time – plus they were firing on all cylinders tonight.”