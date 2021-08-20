James McPake has renewed spirit after Dundee bounced back from heavy defeat
By PA Staff
James McPake is pleased Dundee go into Sunday’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian with renewed spirit after recovering from the “shock” of Celtic Park.
The Premiership new boys were thrashed 6-0 by the rejuvenated Hoops at Parkhead in their second league game of the season.
However, Dundee responded by knocking Motherwell out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win at Dens Park last week and are preparing to excite the Dees fans again when they host Hibs.
Boss McPake said: “The Celtic game gave us a shock.
“It was our third defeat in 19, we now have three defeats in 20. It is something we are proud of.
“I know it is different opposition but it is still a record to be proud of.
“We want to make that three defeats in 21 come Sunday. It is a group that is used to winning.
“We beat Motherwell and came in and got on with our job of preparing to face Hibs which is going to be a really tough game against a really good side.
“But I was really proud of the players last week in the way they dictated that game, I think there was 17 or 18 corners, we scored off our 15th.
“What does that show? It shows that we are attacking teams, playing in their half and having a go, which you need to do at home, regardless of who you are playing against.
“It was a really good and convincing performance but that was a cup game and it is back to league business.”
