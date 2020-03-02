Jamie Carragher suggests Liverpool will not be satisfied if they only win the Premier League this season

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool must attempt to win more than just the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their first top-flight loss of the campaign on Saturday, going down 3-0 to relegation-threatened Watford.

That shock defeat brought the Reds' 44-match Premier League unbeaten run to an end, although they remain 22 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool are seeking their first title since 1990, but Carragher does not believe they will be satisfied if that is the only trophy they win this term.

"I think there's a bit of a worry - not for the league, the league's won - it's actually is the league enough for Liverpool this season?" the former Reds defender told Sky Sports.

"The league feels like it's been won for two or three months. I know Jurgen Klopp wouldn't say that but it almost feels when you've had a season like that it doesn't feel enough, you still want one of the cups, whether that be the FA Cup or the Champions League.

"The worry is now Chelsea midweek [in the FA Cup] and the following midweek is Atletico Madrid. If Liverpool go out of both cup competitions there's no way it will be a damp squib, because they've waited so long to win the title, but there will be a little tinge of how good this team is, the results they've had, they probably should win more this season.

"The worry is after the break they've had, they're not quite firing on all cylinders, and these cup competitions come when they're not quite at 100%.

"My feeling was I'd like to see changes in the Watford game, and go with the strongest team against Chelsea. That was my feeling. I didn't think Jurgen Klopp would do that. But if I was the manager of Liverpool that's what I would have done.

"I'm not just saying this because Liverpool lost at Watford but I'd rather Liverpool won the double than go unbeaten or get more points than Man City. What Arsenal did as the Invincibles was special and I know they were all delighted yesterday and understandably so but if you said to me would you rather win the FA Cup or go unbeaten, my answer would be win the FA Cup.

"I think this won't make Jurgen Klopp change now - I think it might actually make him think 'I need to win at Bournemouth next week more than Chelsea midweek because I just want to get this league won and out the way'."

