Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee
By PA Staff
Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend.
The Australian, 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday.
Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.
He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.
