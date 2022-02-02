Jean-Luc Vasseur sacked as Everton Women manager after 10 games

Everton have sacked manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games in charge of the Women’s Super League side.

The former Paris St Germain midfielder managed just one win in his six league encounters at the helm, and has now left the Merseyside club.

“Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club’s women’s team,” read a club statement.

“Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the club.

“Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frederic and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future.

“Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”

Vasseur, a Champions League winner in 2019-20 as part of a treble he guided Lyon to, was appointed as Everton boss on October 29 after the Toffees parted company with Willie Kirk.

Everton have won just one of their six WSL games under Vasseur (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor told a press conference on Wednesday: “It was a shame when Willie lost his job earlier in the year, and the same now with Jean-Luc. Unfortunately I never got to meet him, so that gives you an idea of how short his tenure was.

“It is disappointing, because we understand the role we have as a manager or a head coach, that you have to win games, but I think it’s really difficult. I think there needs to be a bit more bigger picture thinking.

“Fortunately, we have that at this club – but we’re under no illusions, we have to make sure performances are there first and foremost, and that gives you the best chance of winning games.”

Taylor – who oversaw seven losses in 12 games in all competitions earlier this season, in which City have had considerable injury problems – added with regard to “bigger picture thinking”: “It’s just something that is the overriding feeling you have at the club.

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has described Vasseur’s dismissal as “disappointing” (Nick Potts/PA).

“That’s not to say I’m not as vulnerable as anybody else in the league, but you’d like to think that was the case.

“Whenever you’ve seen anyone do anything in any sport really well, they have been given time, and 10 games is just not enough.

“You’re not really going to be able to see true evidence of what that person can do and bring, because it takes time, to build things, and to have a few transfer windows so you can get the squad how you want it.

“From my point of view, seeing a fellow coach lose their job, it’s disappointing, especially with someone like Jean-Luc, who was successful previously at Lyon. It’s just unfortunate that people aren’t just given a little bit more time.”