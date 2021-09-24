Jordan Pickford to return from injury as Everton host Norwich

Jordan Pickford is set to make his return to action in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich at Goodison Park.

The England goalkeeper, sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury sustained against Burnley on September 15, has been back in training, along with full-back Lucas Digne, who sustained a calf issue in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at QPR.

Andre Gomes also picked up a calf problem in the cup tie and will not be involved, and the Toffees still have Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps), Richarlison (knee), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quadriceps) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) unavailable. James Rodriguez has left to join Al-Rayyan.

Norwich will again be without defender Christoph Zimmermann and midfielder Todd Cantwell for the trip to Merseyside.

Centre-back Zimmermann is carrying an ankle problem, while Cantwell remains unavailable because of personal reasons.

Winger Milot Rashica (abductor) faces a late fitness test, while midfielder Mathias Normann (knee) and American forward Josh Sargent (calf/abductor) should return having sat out the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. Przemyslaw Placheta is stepping up his recovery from a pre-season coronavirus infection, with full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) also still not fit.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon, Gordon, Simms.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Tzolis, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Hanley, Omobamidele, Mumba, McLean, Dowell, Sorensen, Rashica, Rupp, Idah