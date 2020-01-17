Jordan Tillson keen to play part in Ross County success

Jordan Tillson is eager to help Ross County make more history as he prepares for a potential debut in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The midfielder signed from Exeter this week and could feature in Saturday’s fourth-round clash at Ayr.

Tillson played with former Motherwell quartet Nicky Law, Ryan Bowman, Alex Fisher and Jake Taylor at Exeter and heard good things about Scottish football.

And he jumped at the chance to sign for the 2016 Scottish League Cup winners.

The 26-year-old told County’s YouTube channel: “It’s a club that is on the way up and trying to make a history for itself and I want to be part of that.

“It’s been sold to me in a really good way of how the club runs and everyone is really friendly. Coming from a club like that, it is an easy fit to settle into.

“There are a couple of boys at Exeter who have played up this way and they had glowing reports of the place.

“It was really interesting to come up and have a look at the facilities before I signed.

“It’s a lovely area of the world. I have a young family and I am looking to settle down in a family-run club and it seems the ideal environment.”

Tillson, who made 136 appearances for Exeter, added: “I have come here to play games and I want to play as many games as I can. I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch and hopefully if that’s Saturday I will be buzzing to do that.”