Jurgen Klopp explains why Roberto Firmino apologised to him after Tottenham victory

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Roberto Firmino apologised to him after his match-winning strike against Tottenham on Saturday.

Firmino notched the only goal of the game to move Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the Brazilian also missed other opportunities in the Reds' 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's side.

"When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first," Klopp said. "He said: 'I know I should have scored more goals'. It was absolutely not what I wanted to say!

"It is true probably. He should have scored immediately with the first chance.

"He is a super player, super. I don't say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. [He's] pretty impressive.

"We had to play for it and in the end we had to fight for it, really hard.

"We could have closed this game earlier; we should have I would say. The chances were clear. We had moments when we didn't make chances, but they were ones I would say usually would have to be a 100 per cent chance.

"I think we played some exceptional football to bring in Andy Robertson on the touchline but then we didn't find the free player or the defender blocked the last ball. We could have done better in these moments, but then it was only 1-0 and that's normal.

"Against a team like Tottenham, it is not decided and in the end we needed luck in one situation and Alisson in two or three other situations.

"It was intense, really, but I think we deserved the three points. It was not our best game we played so far, but it was a very good one and, as I said, [we played] really good football in a lot of parts of the game and in the end a proper fight. All good."

