Kevin O’Hara hits hat-trick as a substitute in Dunfermline rout

Dunfermline sit second in the Scottish Championship after a hat-trick from substitute Kevin O’Hara powered them to a 4-1 victory over Alloa.

Ryan Dow handed the visitors an early lead when collecting a Fraser Murray pass in the seventh minute and rounding the keeper before slotting the ball home.

Alloa’s Kevin Cawley equalised right before half-time whistle with a header but O’Hara scored with his first touch after replacing Dowin the 66th minute.

He widened his side’s winning margin 10 minutes later after good work by Kyle Turner and Declan McManus and his third goal came in the 90th minute when he converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Turner.