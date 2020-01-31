Ki Sung-yeung leaves Newcastle after contract terminated

Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has left Newcastle after his contract was torn up by mutual consent, the Magpies have confirmed.

The 31-year-old South Korea international’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but he is now a free agent after making a total of 23 appearances for the club he joined from Swansea in July 2018, but only four of them this season.

Ki said: “I am always grateful for our fans’ support. It was great honour and happiness of mine to play for such a great club as Newcastle United.

“I will never forget the time with Newcastle fans. It is a pity that I could not do better, but sometimes in football, there are things I could not overcome.

“Thanks a lot to everybody and so long.”