Ki Sung-yeung leaves Newcastle after contract terminated
Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has left Newcastle after his contract was torn up by mutual consent, the Magpies have confirmed.
The 31-year-old South Korea international’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but he is now a free agent after making a total of 23 appearances for the club he joined from Swansea in July 2018, but only four of them this season.
Ki said: “I am always grateful for our fans’ support. It was great honour and happiness of mine to play for such a great club as Newcastle United.
“I will never forget the time with Newcastle fans. It is a pity that I could not do better, but sometimes in football, there are things I could not overcome.
“Thanks a lot to everybody and so long.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.