Kieran Trippier betting ban suspended by FIFA pending appeal

Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules has been suspended by FIFA pending an appeal, the world governing body has announced.

The Atletico Madrid defender was hit with the ban on December 23 after the Football Association found him guilty of four of seven alleged breaches of its betting regulations.

All are understood to have occurred in July 2019, around the time of the 30-year-old’s £20million move from Tottenham to Atletico.

However, the Spanish club subsequently lodged an appeal against the ban, which will now be reviewed by FIFA.

Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in July 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

A FIFA statement said: “Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA Appeal Committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA Appeal Committee.”

Despite the news, Trippier will not be available for Atletico’s trip to Alaves on Sunday afternoon, having not trained this week.

Trippier’s original ban, which also came with a fine of £70,000, was due to expire on February 28.

It would have ruled the right-back out of at least 14 matches for Atletico, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea on February 23.

The period of the original ban did not include any England fixtures, with Gareth Southgate’s side next scheduled to be in action when they face San Marino on March 25.