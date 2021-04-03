Kyle Lafferty hat-trick helps Kilmarnock to thumping cup victory

Kyle Lafferty struck a hat-trick as Kilmarnock eased into the Scottish Cup fourth round with a 4-0 victory over Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

The striker bagged his treble in a 19-minute period either side of half-time before exiting with his job well and truly done.

The former Rangers and Hearts hitman has now scored six goals in his last three games for Killie after being brought in as Tommy Wright’s first signing.

Substitute George Oakley notched his first Kilmarnock goal late on as Wright’s side scored four for the second game running.

The visitors set the tone early on and Mitch Pinnock, Lafferty, Kirk Broadfoot, Rory McKenzie and Chris Burke all came close in the opening quarter.

Killie defender Zech Medley went off on the half-hour mark following a clash of heads with Mark McGuigan, who played on with a bandage until half-time. Zeno Ibsen Rossi came on for the Ayrshire side.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute after Jonathon Tiffoney was adjudged to have pushed Lafferty in the box and the Northern Ireland international despatched the penalty.

Pinnock was denied by home goalkeeper Paddy Martin before McKenzie set up Lafferty to finish in first-half stoppage-time.

Lafferty headed off the inside of a post and Broadfoot nodded over from two yards before the hat-trick came in the 56th minute when the striker converted from close range following good work from Burke.

The goalscorer was replaced by Oakley five minutes later.

On-loan Hibernian goalkeeper Martin pulled off a couple saves from long-range Aaron Tshibola efforts before Oakley netted in the 87th minute.

Tshibola’s pass put him one-on-one and the former Hamilton striker beat a defender and finished.