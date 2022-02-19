Kyle Lafferty helps Kilmarnock move joint top with victory against Raith Rovers

Kyle Lafferty scored twice as Kilmarnock moved levelled on points with Arbroath at the top of the cinch Championship with a 3-0 win against Raith Rovers.

Killie made a flying start as Stephen McGinn opened the scoring in the fourth minute, firing home the loose ball after a Lafferty header came back off the crossbar.

Lafferty doubled Kilmarnock’s lead after 12 minutes when his goalbound effort deflected in off Christophe Berra.

Berra saw a header hit the outside of a post for Raith early in the second half, while Lafferty had a free-kick saved at the other end shortly afterwards.

The Northern Ireland international did grab his second goal of the game after 63 minutes, coolly converting Fraser Murray’s cutback.

Kilmarnock defender Chris Stokes had a goal ruled out for offside, before goalkeeper Zach Hemming pulled off smart saves to deny Raith duo Dario Zanatta and Sam Stanton in quick succession and preserve the points.