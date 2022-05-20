LaLiga teams up with Bloomsbury Football in first UK community partnership

LaLiga has joined forces with Bloomsbury Football to support the London-based grassroots charity, which uses the power of football to change the game for young people.

In a multi-year agreement, LaLiga will assist the pioneering community work being done by Bloomsbury Football, whose grassroots football initiatives reach over 5,000 young people per week, starting with the sponsorship of Bloomsbury’s youth league in central London from this summer, to be newly renamed as LaLiga x Bloomsbury Football League.

Bloomsbury Football is based on three pillars: that access to regular high-quality football training improves mental and physical health, builds stronger communities, and teaches young people valuable life skills. Through this multi-season strategic partnership with Bloomsbury, LaLiga and its clubs are supporting grassroots football in London and the continued development of the beautiful game in the United Kingdom.

(Image credit: LaLIga)

Founded in 2018, Bloomsbury Football offers an elite football experience to young people aged between 18 months and 18 years old. The organisation’s financial assistance model means that everyone is welcome, regardless of ability to pay or play.

In addition to providing official kit donated by LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs, LaLiga via its UK office will also provide training and expertise for Bloomsbury’s staff, and host Bloomsbury players at LaLiga watch parties from next season.

(Image credit: LaLIga)

This is LaLiga’s first community partnership in the United Kingdom, following the opening of the league’s London office in King’s Cross (London Borough of Camden) in early 2020.

“It’s amazing that LaLiga is showing their support for grassroots football in London and beyond by supporting our work at Bloomsbury Football. It is so important for all those in the sports industry to show their support of grassroots sporting initiatives, as we really do see the life-changing power that regular physical activity has on young people. We are excited to grow our impact through this partnership with LaLiga and continue to change the game for young people in London” said Charlie Hyman, Founder & CEO of Bloomsbury Football.