Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023
By PA Staff published
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season.
The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side.
The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month.
