Leeds United report: Raphinha price tag revealed as Barcelona consider bid

Leeds United will reportedly request at least £60 million for Raphinha this summer, with Barcelona looking the likeliest destination for the Brazilian.

According to The Athletic (opens in new tab), the Elland Road club won’t stand in the way if the winger wants to leave, as he holds ambitions of playing in the Champions League.

Raphinha has another two years left to run on his Leeds contract and although the Premier League club aren’t holding out hope of getting him tied down to a new deal, they will demand a big sum for his signature.

(Image credit: PA)

The report claims that it will require a bid of £60-70m to sign Raphinha this summer.

Barcelona remain the frontrunners in the race, but their financial situation could complicate matters.

The Spaniards have also been linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, but they will likely have to sell players before they can bring anyone in this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Raphinha has been a revelation since arriving at Leeds from Rennes in October 2020 for around £17m.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 67 games for the Elland Road club and earned international recognition too by winning eight caps for Brazil.

The winger’s 11 Premier League goals in 2021/22 were crucial to Leeds narrowly avoiding relegation.