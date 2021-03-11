Lewis Cook out for rest of season after rupturing anterior cruciate ligament

Bournemouth have been dealt a major injury blow after midfielder Lewis Cook was ruled out for the season.

Cook, 24, was substituted in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship draw against Preston with a knee injury.

A scan revealed Cook, who has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries this term, has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

He suffered a similar injury in December 2018. The south coast club say he will be sidelined for a “number of months”.

“We are devastated for Lewis, who has been such a key part of the team this season,” Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate told the club’s website.

“He is still a young player with a long career ahead of him, and we will provide the best rehabilitation, treatment and support to ensure he comes back stronger than ever.

“Lewis has experienced this before so he knows exactly what it takes to return from this injury.

“That doesn’t make it any easier but he is mentally strong and will have the support and love of everyone at the club every step of the way.”

Bournemouth are seventh in the Championship as they bid for a return back to the Premier League.

The Cherries are back in action on Saturday when they host promotion rivals Barnsley.