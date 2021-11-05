Liam Craig returns as Cammy MacPherson sits out St Mirren clash

On-loan St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is ineligible to face parent club St Mirren on Saturday but Liam Craig returns from suspension.

Murray Davidson is back to fitness after being left on the bench last weekend, while Lars Dendoncker is available to return to the squad after a groin problem.

Callum Davidson will make a late call on whether to restore Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon to the mix after their recent injuries, but James Brown is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Matt Millar’s calf problem will be assessed ahead of St Mirren’s trip to Perth.

The Australian defender picked up the injury in training earlier in the week.

Boss Jim Goodwin does not expect Jamie McGrath (hip) and Ethan Erhahon (hamstring) to make it for the weekend.