Lionel Messi’s hat-trick of assists help PSG to victory

Lionel Messi delivered a hat-trick of assists as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain came from behind to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his first appearance for PSG, who saw an early goal from Neymar ruled out for offside.

Denis Bouanga then fired the hosts, who sit bottom of the table, into a shock lead after 23 minutes at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Victory in Saint-Étienne! ✅— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021 See more

The game turned on the dismissal of Saint-Etienne defender Timothee Kolodziejczak just before half-time for a foul on Kylian Mbappe, with Marquinhos nodding in an equaliser from Messi’s free-kick delivery.

With 11 minutes left, Argentina playmaker Messi’s chipped pass then picked out Angel Di Maria to put PSG ahead with a curled finish.

In the closing minutes, Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with what looked like an ankle problem, before Marquinhos headed in a deep left-wing cross from Messi to wrap up victory in added time and leave PSG 12 points clear at the top.

90+3' : 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲́ ! 👊— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) November 28, 2021 See more

Rennes are second after a 2-0 victory at Lorient with late goals from Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku.

Brest came from behind to win 2-1 at strugglers Bordeaux, where Jeremy Le Douaron struck twice in the second half.

N’Clomande Ghislain Konan struck a last-minute goal to give Reims a 1-0 win over Clermont, whose troubles continue after a fifth straight defeat.

Monaco and Strasbourg drew 1-1, with Ludovic Ajorque’s penalty early in the second half cancelling out a spot-kick from Wissam Ben Yedder just before the break.