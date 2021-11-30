Liverpool fan group close to "ground-breaking" deal with FSG that could shake up European football

Liverpool owners FSG (Fenway Sports Group) will not be allowed to take the club into a Super League again, without the agreement of supporters - if Spirit of Shankly can pass an agreed proposal.

Liverpool's recognised supporters' union have passed a motion at their AGM to recommend the proposal of making FSG's consent for big issues at the club a legal requirement. Should the American ownership ever wish to make decisions such as the Super League proposal of April 2021, the motion should be able to veto the idea.

The idea will also prevent Liverpool ever being moved away from Anfield. Though there are no current plans to re-home the Reds, there has been talk of Premier League matches being played abroad.

Arsenal's owners, KSE, controversially moved the NFL team St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles, perhaps suggesting that American owners could complete similar moves for Premier League sides. Liverpool would be protected against such a decision with this deal, however.

Spirit of Shankly met with FSG representatives including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in May, following the collapse of the Super League. Liverpool owner John W Henry recorded a video apology in the aftermath of the debacle.

Since then, there has been a clear attempt to increase fan engagement at clubs, with Conservative MP Tracey Crouch producing a fan-led review into the future of English football in which recommendations, such as the introduction of a golden share and fan vetos were proposed.

Under Spirit of Shankly's plans a new shadow board of supporters would be created, across Reds fan groups.

The plan has been co-ordinated alongside FSG and has seen by the supporters group as being a revolutionary idea that other clubs could well adopt. The next step is to progress the plan legally.