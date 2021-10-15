Manchester City without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for visit of Burnley

Manchester City are without first-choice goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League.

The pair were both in action for Brazil in the early hours of Friday and will not be back from South America in time to face the Clarets on Saturday.

Forward Ferran Torres (foot) is also out after suffering injury on international duty but midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko are back in contention.

Burnley will be without captain Ben Mee, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

That could mean another start for summer signing Nathan Collins in central defence, while Connor Roberts could be involved for the first time after playing in both games for Wales during the international break.

Maxwel Cornet has recovered from his hamstring problem but Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor have both picked up knocks and are touch and go while Dale Stephens remains sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Silva, Palmer, Jesus.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Cornet.