Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is welcomed to Sevilla by Ronaldo – despite Ronaldo having no connection to Sevilla
Manchester United have sent Anthony Martial on loan – and Sevilla have rolled out the red carpet for the Frenchman by welcoming him with another club's owner
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has arrived in Andalucia ahead of a loan at Sevilla – but why has Ronaldo welcomed him?
As part of a big surprise upon his unveiling, Martial was greeted to a video message of Il Fenomeno welcoming him to Spain and wishing him well. This is despite the fact that not only has Ronaldo never played for Sevilla, he owns Real Valladolid.
Martial seemed visibly impressed to have received a message from the legendary non-Sevilla-associated striker, with some sources claiming that R9 was the Frenchman's "childhood idol".
They've done their research, too. Five years ago, Martial claimed that his two heroes growing up were Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Presumably, Ronaldinho didn't pick up the phone, assuming (quite justifiably) that Sevilla calling him would be a wrong number.
Martial has received the no.22 shirt and will get started right away under Julen Lopetegui, playing for the LaLiga side until the end of the season. The 26-year-old was also linked with the likes of Newcastle United but chose the serial Europa League winners in the end.
Manchester United look like getting rid of a few other fringe stars before the window closes with Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek both tipped for an exit.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
