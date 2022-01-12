Tottenham report: Manchester United star Jesse Lingard set for surprise move

Tottenham Hotspur are set to bring Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to north London to improve their squad.

That's according to Sky Sports, who say that Lingard – who is out of contract at the end of the season – could be set to join the Lilywhites for free when his current deal expires.

It's a busy window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the likes of Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli and club record signing Tanguy Ndombele all looking like they could head for the exit door. With Conte talking recently about the state of the squad, it's likely that the club will look to overhaul in the summer, with big moves.

Tottenham are also linked to the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca up front, while Adama Traore is a target to improve the situation at right wing-back.

"I don't have expectations," Conte said recently. "I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the best possible way is to get the most out of my players and working with squad.

"That is the only way I can improve the situation and the squad. The club knows very well our situation and have to take the best decision.

"I don't know [about what other clubs' are planning in the transfer window this month]. I have said to the club my vision and what I have found here. After this the club has to decide the best way the club has to go. I'm a coach and I teach football and try to improve players and the level of this squad.

"Then we'll see the decision of the club, if there is the possibility [to improve] or not. For me, it is important to be honest with the club about my vision, expectation and what I have found and how we can improve."

