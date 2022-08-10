Manchester United report: Red Devils return to Eredivisie in search for new forward

By published

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for PSV forward Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo of PSV celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the pre-season friendly match between PSV and Real Betis at Philips Stadion on July 23, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands
(Image credit: Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures)

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is Manchester United’s next target in their hunt for a new forward, say reports, as the Red Devils continue their Eredivisie shopping spree.

Erik ten Hag left Ajax to take the manager’s job at Old Trafford over the summer, and since then the Premier League giants have regularly looked to his native Netherlands for talent.

Lisandro Martinez followed Ten Hag’s path from Ajax to United, while Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord. 

However, the Red Devils’ hunt for a new forward has so far been unsuccessful, despite interest in another Ajax player, Brazil international Antony.

Cody Gakpo

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), United are now preparing a bid for Gakpo, who is valued at £35 million. 

Ten Hag is a fan of the player and they share the same agency.

The manager picked Christian Eriksen up front as a false nine for United’s opening game of the Premier League season, a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

With Anthony Martial injured and Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave, they need more firepower in the forward line.

Recent reports said that United have now ended their interest in Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, with Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr among the options being looked at.  (opens in new tab)

Antony now appears to be very unlikely to sign, with Ajax wanting £70m for his signature, while another former target, youngster Benjamin Sesko, is set to join RB Leipzig next summer from Salzburg. 

Gakpo has caught the eye following an impressive year with PSV, where he scored 21 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season. 

The 23-year-old has a contract until 2026 in Eindhoven.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 