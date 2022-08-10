Manchester United report: Two new options emerge as striker hunt drags on

Manchester United are considering two striker options after deciding against pursuing a deal for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic, say reports.

Multiple outlets say that the Old Trafford club have ended their interest in the Austria international.

The BBC (opens in new tab) claims that United pulled out due to a combination of Bologna’s demands and a negative reaction from fans.

Their hunt for a new attacker therefore goes on, after manager Erik ten Hag kicked off the Premier League season with midfielder Christian Eriksen playing as a false nine.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, but Anthony Martial was injured and Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench as he returns to full fitness.

According to ESPN, Spain international Alvaro Morata has been offered to United.

The former Chelsea striker spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus, scoring 20 Serie A goals in two years, and he's in the final year of his deal with parent club Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old spent 18 months at Stamford Bridge between 2017 and 2019, mustering 16 Premier League goals in 47 games.

90Min reporter Graeme Bailey writes that another option under consideration is Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international was relegated with the Hornets last season after scoring five goals in 22 Premier League games.

Sarr has two more years left on his contract at Vicarage Road and is valued by Transfermarkt at £24 million.