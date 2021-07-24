Trending

Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed

Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton.

The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.

Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.