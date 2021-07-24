Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed
By PA Staff
Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton.
The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.
Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.