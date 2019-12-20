Manchester City and Real Madrid contact Marquinhos as PSG contract talks stall

The Brazil international’s future in Paris appears uncertain as talks stall over a contract renewal, Le10Sport reports.

Marquinhos has failed to reach an agreement with the PSG hierarchy over his salary, as the Ligue 1 champions look to extend his deal by two more years beyond its current expiry date of June 2022.

City and Real are eager to take advantage of his hesitation and have contacted the 25-year-old’s representatives to find out more about the situation and the player’s expectations.

The Brazilian has been with PSG since joining from Roma for a reported €31 million in July 2013, making 268 appearances for the club.

This season, he has regularly been used in a central midfield role by Thomas Tuchel, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

City have been linked with several centre-backs following a serious injury to Aymeric Laporte at the start of the season.

The injury has left Pep Guardiola’s side short-staffed, and midfielder Fernandinho has dropped back into defence to plug the gap.

The Citizens are stuttering in their Premier League title defence and currently sit in third place, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

They host second-placed Leicester City on Saturday in a crucial fixture, before a whirlwind series of three games in six days against Wolves, Sheffield United and Everton.

