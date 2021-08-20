Martin Boyle braced for ‘tricky’ Dundee test as Hibernian aim to keep run going

Martin Boyle is looking for Hibernian to continue their cinch Premiership form when they travel to Dundee on Sunday.

Jack Ross’ side were knocked out of the Europa Conference League qualifiers 5-2 on aggregate by Croatian side Rijeka but bounced back with a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Kilmarnock at Easter Road on Sunday.

Hibs now face the trip to Dens Park where they will be looking to build on their opening two wins in the league.

Attacker Boyle, who signed a new deal with Hibs on Wednesday which keeps him at the Edinburgh club until 2024, said: “Obviously it was important to win that cup game there, it was a tough game at times but in the second half we were dominant and got our rewards which was great off the back of going out of Europe.

“And we know it will be tricky away to Dundee, they are off the back of a good result as well (1-0 win over Motherwell) but we have had a good start to the campaign and we know what problems we can cause them.

“They have probably strengthened their squad so it will be a tough game.

“They will have fans back in which might get a bit more out of them and hopefully we have fans there so it is a terrific game and will be on Sky Sports so if you can’t get up for those games then there is something wrong.”