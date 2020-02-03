Mbwana Samatta makes Tanzania the 100th nation with a Premier League goalscorer
Mbwana Samatta’s debut goal for Aston Villa on Saturday made Tanzania the 100th nation with a Premier League goalscorer.
The striker headed home in the second half of his side’s defeat at Bournemouth to bring up the landmark.
It was the second new nationality added to the list this season, after Cuba’s Onel Hernandez netted for Norwich against Manchester United in October – here, the PA news agency looks back at the century of nations represented.
1 England
It's Saturday 15th August 1992 – the day Brian Deane scored the first #PL goal…#PLMomentspic.twitter.com/QJGYVdSKDC— Premier League (@premierleague) September 26, 2016
First scorer: Brian Deane, August 15, 1992
Top scorer: Alan Shearer 260
Total scorers: 839
Deane scored the rebranded league’s first ever goal, for Sheffield United against Manchester United, while Shearer remains its record scorer.
2 Wales
First scorer: Barry Horne, August 15, 1992
Top scorer: Ryan Giggs 109
Total scorers: 69
3 Montserrat
First scorer: Ruel Fox, August 15, 1992 (82min)
Top scorer: Ruel Fox 36
Total scorers: 1
The former England B international became Montserrat player-coach in 2004, meaning a rewriting of the Premier League record books and three nations scoring on day one.
4 Scotland
First scorer: Graeme Sharp, August 19, 1992
Top scorer: Duncan Ferguson 68
Total scorers: 113
5 Republic of Ireland
First scorer: Eddie McGoldrick, August 19, 1992
Top scorer: Robbie Keane 126
Total scorers: 102
6 Poland
First scorer: Robert Warzycha, August 19, 1992
Top scorer: Jan Bednarek 2
Total scorers: 3
7 Norway
First scorer: Gunnar Halle, August 22, 1992
Top scorer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 91
Total scorers: 36
8 Northern Ireland
First scorer: Danny Wilson, August 22, 1992
Top scorer: Iain Dowie 33
Total scorers: 35
Wilson completed the set of home nations.
9 Sweden
First scorer: Anders Limpar, August 23, 1992
Top scorer: Fredrik Ljungberg 48
Total scorers: 31
10 France
First scorer: Eric Cantona, August 25, 1992
Top scorer: Thierry Henry 175
Total scorers: 125
11 Denmark
First scorer: Jan Molby, August 25, 1992
Top scorer: Christian Eriksen 51
Total scorers: 35
12 Holland
First scorer: Michel Vonk, August 29, 1992
Top scorer: Robin Van Persie 144
Total scorers: 89
Manchester City defender Vonk is a surprising first name for a nation rich in attacking talent.
13 Zimbabwe
First scorer: Peter Ndlovu, September 2, 1992
Top scorer: Peter Ndlovu 34
Total scorers: 2
14 Trinidad & Tobago
First scorer: Dwight Yorke, September 5, 1992
Top scorer: Dwight Yorke 123
Total scorers: 6
15 Jamaica
First scorer: Robbie Earle, September 5, 1992
Top scorer: Jason Euell 56
Total scorers: 23
Earle’s call-up, qualifying through his parents, came five years after this goal.
16 Russia
First scorer: Andrei Kanchelskis, September 6, 1992
Top scorer: Andrei Kanchelskis 42
Total scorers: 5
17 Israel
First scorer: Ronny Rosenthal, September 19, 1992
Top scorer: Yossi Benayoun 31
Total scorers: 11
18 United States
First scorer: Roy Wegerle, October 3, 1992
Top scorer: Clint Dempsey 57
Total scorers: 22
19 Spain
First scorer: Nayim, October 31, 1992
Top scorer: Fernando Torres 85
Total scorers: 75
20 Bulgaria
First scorer: Bontcho Guentchev, December 28, 1992
Top scorer: Dimitar Berbatov 94
Total scorers: 7
21 Iceland
First scorer: Toddy Orlygsson, January 16, 1993
Top scorer: Gylfi Sigurdsson 60
Total scorers: 14
22 Canada
First scorer: Frank Yallop, January 27, 1993
Top scorer: Tomasz Radzinski 35
Total scorers: 7
23 St Kitts & Nevis
First scorer: Bobby Bowry, February 10, 1993
Top scorer: Bobby Bowry 1
Total scorers: 1
24 Nigeria
First scorer: Efan Ekoku, April 9, 1993
Top scorer: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 95
Total scorers: 30
Ekoku made it 24 nations on the scoresheet in the first Premier League season.
25 Germany
First scorer: Uwe Rosler, March 29, 1994
Top scorer: Mesut Ozil 32
Total scorers: 35
26 Romania
First scorer: Dan Petrescu, August 20, 1994
Top scorer: Dan Petrescu 23
Total scorers: 9
27 South Africa
First scorer: Phil Masinga, August 27, 1994
Top scorer: Benni McCarthy 37
Total scorers: 8
28 Uruguay
First scorer: Adrian Paz, October 29, 1994
Top scorer: Luis Suarez 69
Total scorers: 14
29 Belgium
First scorer: Philippe Albert, December 10, 1994
Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku 113
Total scorers: 35
30 Ghana
First scorer: Tony Yeboah, February 22, 1995
Top scorer: Tony Yeboah 24
Total scorers: 12
Ex-Leeds striker Yeboah produced some memorable efforts.
31 Switzerland
First scorer: Marc Hottiger, April 1, 1995
Top scorer: Xherdan Shaqiri 22
Total scorers: 14
32 Brazil
First scorer: Isaias, August 30, 1995
Top scorer: Roberto Firmino 56
Total scorers: 54
33 Serbia
First scorer: Savo Milosevic, September 9, 1995
Top scorer: Savo Milosevic 29
Total scorers: 18
34 Finland
First scorer: Mixu Paatelainen, October 14, 1995
Top scorer: Mikael Forssell 34
Total scorers: 11
35 Georgia
Pure genius from @ManCity's Georgi Kinkladze…#GoalOfTheDaypic.twitter.com/0PEVEB6Bge— Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2016
First scorer: Georgi Kinkladze, November 25, 1995
Top scorer: Temuri Ketsbaia 8
Total scorers: 4
36 Australia
First scorer: Robbie Slater, December 2, 1995
Top scorer: Mark Viduka 92
Total scorers: 15
37 Portugal
First scorer: Dani, February 12, 1996
Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo 84
Total scorers: 35
38 Barbados
First scorer: Greg Goodridge, February 17, 1996
Top scorer: Emmerson Boyce 11
Total scorers: 2
39 Colombia
First scorer: Faustino Asprilla, February 24, 1996
Top scorer: Juan Pablo Angel 44
Total scorers: 12
The unpredictable Asprilla was a popular figure at Newcastle.
40 Italy
First scorer: Fabrizio Ravanelli, August 17, 1996
Top scorer: Paolo Di Canio 66
Total scorers: 49
41 Czech Republic
First scorer: Karel Poborsky, September 7, 1996
Top scorer: Patrik Berger 38
Total scorers: 11
42 Croatia
First scorer: Aljosa Asanovic, September 14, 1996
Top scorer: Nikica Jelavic 29
Total scorers: 19
43 Greece
First scorer: Giorgos Donis, September 21, 1996
Top scorer: Stelios Giannakopoulos 20
Total scorers: 10
44 Turkey
First scorer: Muzzy Izzet, November 16, 1996
Top scorer: Muzzy Izzet 34
Total scorers: 11
45 Slovakia
First scorer: Vladimir Kinder, March 5, 1997
Top scorer: Szilard Nemeth 23
Total scorers: 7
46 Costa Rica
A stunning solo goal from Paulo Wanchope on #PL debut 👌#GoalOfTheDay@dcfcofficialpic.twitter.com/cmf3fxBro5— Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2018
First scorer: Paulo Wanchope, April 5, 1997
Top scorer: Paulo Wanchope 50
Total scorers: 4
47 North Macedonia
First scorer: Georgi Hristov, August 27, 1997
Top scorer: Georgi Hristov 4
Total scorers: 1
48 Guyana
First scorer: Carl Cort, September 23, 1997
Top scorer: Carl Cort 28
Total scorers: 1
49 Liberia
First scorer: Christopher Wreh, March 11, 1998
Top scorer: George Weah 4
Total scorers: 2
50 Algeria
First scorer: Moussa Saib, May 2, 1998
Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez 53
Total scorers: 11
Saib made it a half-century when he scored for Tottenham against Wimbledon.
51 Argentina
First scorer: Horacio Carbonari, November 16, 1998
Top scorer: Sergio Aguero 180
Total scorers: 43
52 Peru
First scorer: Nolberto Solano, November 28, 1998
Top scorer: Nolberto Solano 49
Total scorers: 4
53 Ivory Coast
First scorer: Ibrahima Bakayoko, December 12, 1998
Top scorer: Didier Drogba 104
Total scorers: 23
54 Morocco
First scorer: Hassan Kachloul, December 19, 1998
Top scorer: Hassan Kachloul 16
Total scorers: 14
55 Latvia
First scorer: Marians Pahars, April 17, 1999
Top scorer: Marians Pahars 42
Total scorers: 2
56 Guinea
First scorer: Titi Camara, August 7, 1999
Top scorer: Titi Camara 9
Total scorers: 3
57 Cameroon
First scorer: Marc-Vivien Foe, November 21, 1999
Top scorer: Joseph-Desire Job 16
Total scorers: 16
The late Foe’s place in his country’s Premier League history is forever secured.
58 Mali
First scorer: Fredi Kanoute, March 26, 2000
Top scorer: Fredi Kanoute 43
Total scorers: 11
59 Chile
First scorer: Javier Margas, April 22, 2000
Top scorer: Alexis Sanchez 63
Total scorers: 9
60 Paraguay
First scorer: Diego Gavilan, April 29, 2000
Top scorer: Roque Santa Cruz 26
Total scorers: 6
61 Ukraine
First scorer: Sergei Rebrov, September 5, 2000
Top scorer: Sergei Rebrov 10
Total scorers: 4
62 Bermuda
First scorer: Shaun Goater, December 9, 2000
Top scorer: Shaun Goater
Total scorers: 1
63 Gibraltar
First scorer: Danny Higginbotham, March 16, 2002
Top scorer: Danny Higginbotham 9
Total scorers: 1
Gibraltar’s first Premier League goal was back-dated to before they were recognised as a FIFA member nation, with long-time top-flight defender Higginbotham qualifying through a grandmother to win three caps in 2013 and 2014.
64 Democratic Republic of the Congo
First scorer: Lomana Lua Lua, April 13, 2002
Top scorer: Lomana Lua Lua 24
Total scorers: 9
65 Senegal
First scorer: El-Hadji Diouf, August 24, 2002
Top scorer: Sadio Mane 77
Total scorers: 27
66 Grenada
First scorer: Jason Roberts, August 27, 2002
Top scorer: Jason Roberts 36
Total scorers: 2
67 Japan
First scorer: Junichi Inamoto, September 11, 2002
Top scorer: Shinji Okazaki 14
Total scorers: 6
Inamoto’s 69th-minute strike for Fulham against Spurs helped Japan pip the next nation on the list by just one minute…
68 Ecuador
First scorer: Ulises De La Cruz, September 11, 2002
Top scorer: Antonio Valencia 24
Total scorers: 6
…De La Cruz scored in the 70th minute of Aston Villa’s win over Charlton.
69 China
First scorer: Sun Jihai, October 26, 2002
Top scorer: Sun Jihai 3
Total scorers: 2
70 Antigua & Barbuda
First scorer: Dexter Blackstock, November 13, 2004
Top scorer: Mikele Leigertwood 2
Total scorers: 2
71 Egypt
First scorer: Mido, February 5, 2005
Top scorer: Mohamed Salah 70
Total scorers: 8
72 Hungary
First scorer: Zoltan Gera, September 17, 2005
Top scorer: Zoltan Gera 17
Total scorers: 3
73 Tunisia
First scorer: Radhi Jaidi, October 2, 2005
Top scorer: Radhi Jaidi 8
Total scorers: 3
74 Belarus
First scorer: Aleksandr Hleb, January 14, 2006
Top scorer: Aleksandr Hleb 8
Total scorers: 1
75 Mexico
First scorer: Jared Borgetti, January 21, 2006
Top scorer: Javier Hernandez 53
Total scorers: 6
76 Austria
First scorer: Emanuel Pogatetz, January 31, 2006
Top scorer: Marko Arnautovic 43
Total scorers: 8
Amazingly, Austria’s first two scorers opened their accounts on the same night – Paul Scharner followed within half an hour of Pogatetz’s goal.
77 Togo
First scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor, February 4, 2006
Top scorer: Emmanuel Adebayor 97
Total scorers: 2
78 South Korea
First scorer: Park Ji-sung, April 9, 2006
Top scorer: Son Heung-min 49
Total scorers: 7
79 Congo
First scorer: Christopher Samba, March 17, 2007
Top scorer: Christopher Samba 16
Total scorers: 2
80 Iran
First scorer: Andranik Teymourian, April 7, 2007
Top scorer: Ashkan Dejagah 5
Total scorers: 3
81 Gabon
First scorer: Daniel Cousin, September 27, 2008
Top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 46
Total scorers: 4
82 Honduras
First scorer: Maynor Figueroa, January 11, 2009
Top scorer: Maynor Figueroa 4
Total scorers: 3
83 Slovenia
First scorer: Robert Koren, January 17, 2009
Top scorer: Robert Koren 3
Total scorers: 2
84 Angola
First scorer: Manucho, March 4, 2009
Top scorer: Manucho 2
Total scorers: 1
85 New Zealand
First scorer: Ryan Nelsen, April 26, 2009
Top scorer: Chris Wood 31
Total scorers: 3
86 Benin
First scorer: Stephane Sessegnon, April 23, 2011
Top scorer: Stephane Sessegnon 25
Total scorers: 3
87 Bosnia & Herzegovina
First scorer: Edin Dzeko, April 25, 2011
Top scorer: Edin Dzeko 50
Total scorers: 4
88 Montenegro
First scorer: Stefan Savic, October 1, 2011
Top scorer: Stevan Jovetic 8
Total scorers: 3
89 Burundi
First scorer: Gael Bigirimana, December 3, 2012
Top scorer: Saido Berahino 23
Total scorers: 2
Berahino’s switch of international allegiance swelled the African nation’s tally significantly.
90 Sierra Leone
First scorer: Kei Kamara, February 23, 2013
Top scorer: Kei Kamara 1
Total scorers: 1
91 Curacao
First scorer: Leandro Bacuna, September 28, 2013
Top scorer: Leandro Bacuna 6
Total scorers: 3
92 Venezuela
First scorer: Fernando Amorebieta, April 26, 2014
Top scorer: Salomon Rondon 35
Total scorers: 2
93 Kenya
First scorer: Victor Wanyama, September 20, 2014
Top scorer: Victor Wanyama 10
Total scorers: 1
94 Burkina Faso
First scorer: Bertrand Traore, February 13, 2016
Top scorer: Bertrand Traore 2
Total scorers: 1
95 Gambia
First scorer: Modou Barrow, March 12, 2016
Top scorer: Modou Barrow 1
Total scorers: 1
96 Armenia
First scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, December 11, 2016
Top scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 13
Total scorers: 1
97 Equatorial Guinea
First scorer: Pedro Obiang, February 4, 2017
Top scorer: Pedro Obiang 3
Total scorers: 1
Then-West Ham midfielder Obiang switched allegiance from Spain.
98 Estonia
First scorer: Ragnar Klavan, January 1, 2018
Top scorer: Ragnar Klavan 1
Total scorers: 1
99 Cuba
First scorer: Onel Hernandez, October 27, 2019
Top scorer: Onel Hernandez 1
Total scorers: 1
100 Tanzania
First scorer: Mbwana Samatta, February 1, 2020
Top scorer: Mbwana Samatta 1
Total scorers: 1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.