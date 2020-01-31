McNulty’s Hibs return could open door to Kamberi becoming loan Ranger

Marc McNulty’s return to Hibernian is set to prove key to Rangers’ securing strike reinforcements.

Hibs have confirmed McNulty has rejoined the club on loan from Reading, which should pave the way for a loan swap deal which would see Florian Kamberi sign on at Ibrox and Greg Docherty moving the other way.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard moved for the 24-year-old, who has eight goals this season, after losing Jermain Defoe to a calf injury for about five weeks.

Ianis Hagi: "It's a great honour to be here."

Rangers earlier completed the signing of Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi – son of Romanian great Gheorge – on loan from Belgian champions Genk with an “exclusive option” to buy the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

Celtic have had a quiet deadline day after manager Neil Lennon stated he was happy with his squad.

Hibs have also brought in full-back Paul McGinn from St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.

Motherwell forward James Scott is set to join Hull after the Sky Bet Championship club had a second bid accepted, the PA news agency understands.

The clubs have agreed a fee which could be worth up to £1.5million to the Lanarkshire club.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows wrote on Twitter: “We’re still working on a potential new front man. Confident it will be completed and announce tonight or tomorrow morning at the latest.”

Aberdeen have bought right-back Ronald Hernandez from Norwegian club Stabaek for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has 15 caps for Venezuela.

The Dons earlier offloaded James Wilson to Salford and ended Zak Vyner’s loan from Bristol City after the defender suffered a shoulder injury. Out-of-favour midfielder Stephen Gleeson has also left Pittodrie.

Hearts completed the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Marcel Langer from Schalke until the end of the season but appear to have been frustrated in attempts to sign Barnsley forward Mamadou Thiam.

Kilmarnock were working on deals to re-sign Kirk Broadfoot and reportedly bring in Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons. Full-back Stephen O’Donnell earlier turned down a move to Oxford while Killie loaned Iain Wilson to Queen of the South.

St Mirren signed 23-year-old Watford forward Alex Jakubiak on loan and allowed 18-year-old left-back Ethan Erhahon to join Barnsley on loan until the end of the season.

St Johnstone signed two players on loan – 22-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Matt Butcher and 20-year-old Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones.

Hamilton brought back winger David Templeton from Burton and rejected several bids for both Steve Davies and Mikael Miller, with Hibs foiled in offers for the latter.

Livingston recalled Dolly Menga midway through a season-long loan spell with a club in Angola.