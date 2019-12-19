Mesut Ozil removed from Chinese version of Pro Evolution Soccer in row over social media comments

The Germany international was critical of the country’s treatment of Uighur Muslims on social media, calling Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution”.

Ozil also criticised China and the silent response from his fellow Muslims.

The BBC reports that NetEase, who publish PES in China, have taken the 31-year-old out of the Chinese version of the game in response to his comments.

"The German player Ozil posted an extreme statement about China on social media," it said in a statement.

"The speech hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and violated the sports spirit of love and peace. We do not understand, accept or forgive this."

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on the weekend was taken off the schedule of state broadcaster CCTV following the comments, while China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang spoke out against Ozil.

He said: "I don't know if Mr Ozil has been to Xinjiang himself - but it seems he has been deceived by fake news, and that his judgment was influenced by untruthful remarks.

"If Mr Ozil has the opportunity, we will be pleased to see him go to Xinjiang and have a look."

Arsenal have said the club is “apolitical”.

Around a million people, mostly Uighur Muslims, are thought to have been detained without trial in prison camps, but China has denied any mistreatment, saying they are being educated in “vocational training centres” in an effort to fight against religious extremism.

