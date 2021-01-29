Micky Mellon admits Dundee United need time to flourish in the Premiership

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has called for patience as his side find their feet in the Premiership.

Last season’s Championship winners sit in sixth place after making a decent start to their first top-flight campaign in four years.

But they have now gone six games without a win and were hammered 5-1 at home by St Mirren in midweek.

Mellon admitted naivety amongst his side contributed to that painful beating and acknowledged there may be further bumps along the way as they adjust to the leap in standard.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hibernian, Mellon said: “Development goes at different speeds. These players are human beings.

“All I can do is look at the games and say we still have to improve in certain areas.

“There are certain things happening in games and I have to tell my players, quite simply if that happens again then you’re going to have to be aware of that.

“But one thing I have never shied away from is the fact we have to keep improving. In order for us to become the Dundee United I want to see.

“We’re working towards that but I have to be realistic and very patient and realise I have the whole Championship team here.

“They only came out of the second tier last year so I have to give it time and let it evolve.

“I’ve been able to bring in a few players to try to help us in that process.

“I’ll try to help the players here improve and keep moving it forward.”