Midfielder Jamie Paterson extends his Swansea contract until the summer of 2024

Jamie Paterson has extended his deal at Swansea until the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old playmaker scored nine goals and provided as many assists in his first season with the Swans having left Bristol City last summer when his contract expired.

Head coach Russell Martin is pleased to secure Paterson’s long-term future, and told Swansea’s website: “I think it’s a really big signing for us – it almost feels like a new signing.

“I think he deserves it, it’s a reward for his willingness to take on board new ideas. He’s really important in the dressing room in terms of his character, and the energy he has.

“(He knows) he’s going to be part of the plan over the next couple of years, which will be important for him because when he feels comfortable and has a sense of belonging, he plays his best football.

“I think we’ll see the best of him and I’m really excited about it.”