Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday night after recovering from a knock.

Fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50.

Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

Hearts’ top scorer Liam Boyce is rated “50-50” by manager Robbie Neilson after being forced off by a calf problem in the draw with Dundee.

The Northern Irishman will be given every chance to prove his fitness but Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn are the three main contenders to start in the central striker role if he does not make it.

Neilson has no other injury concerns but – with three games in a week – the manager said he may make “one or two changes” to freshen up his team in certain areas.