No new injury worries for Nuno as Wolves host Norwich

By

Wolves have no fresh injury worries for the visit of bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Adama Traore was withdrawn during Thursday’s 4-0 Europa League win over Espanyol as boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to keep him fresh.

Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature.

Norwich full-back Sam Byram has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on the hamstring injury sustained against Liverpool.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (knee) are both major doubts for the Canaries.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury and is close to joining back in with squad training.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Boly, Dendoncker, Buur, Gibbs-White, Jordao, Saiss, Moutinho, Campana, Neves, Podence, Jimenez, Traore, Neto

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Lewis, Rupp, Cantwell, McLean, Duda, Tettey, Pukki, Fahrmann, Godfrey, Vrancic, Hernandez, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic