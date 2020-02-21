No new injury worries for Nuno as Wolves host Norwich

Wolves have no fresh injury worries for the visit of bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Adama Traore was withdrawn during Thursday’s 4-0 Europa League win over Espanyol as boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to keep him fresh.

Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature.

Norwich full-back Sam Byram has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on the hamstring injury sustained against Liverpool.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (knee) are both major doubts for the Canaries.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury and is close to joining back in with squad training.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Boly, Dendoncker, Buur, Gibbs-White, Jordao, Saiss, Moutinho, Campana, Neves, Podence, Jimenez, Traore, Neto

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Lewis, Rupp, Cantwell, McLean, Duda, Tettey, Pukki, Fahrmann, Godfrey, Vrancic, Hernandez, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic