Norwich defender Akin Famewo out to prove his worth at St Mirren

Akin Famewo is hoping St Mirren proves to be a finishing school for his Premier League ambitions.

The 21-year-old Norwich centre-back, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Canaries in November, moved to Paisley on loan until the end of the season.

The Londoner has captained Norwich’s under-23 team and is hoping a spell in the Ladbrokes Premiership with the Buddies will help him make that final step into Daniel Farke’s plans.

“I back myself and my abilities,” said Famewo, who started his career at Luton.

“I will be going (back) there to push myself to get into the first team and stay there.

“I was on the bench against Aston Villa and training with them every day since.

“I am not sure what it is missing but whatever it is I am looking forward to working on it and getting back down the road and playing.

“The manager told me it was a good opportunity to come here and get some games under my belt and come back and fight for a position.

“I signed a new contract which gives me a lot of confidence, it is nice to have the feeling that the club is behind you and backing your ability. So it is all good vibes.

“First-team football is what you want to play. That is how you develop and get your name out there.

“It is only this year that I played under-23s football with Norwich. Before that I was in the first team at Luton.

“But I am not going to be an arrogant person, I am obviously going to work for it, showcase myself in training and be deserving of it.”

Saints boss Jim Goodwin spoke to Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean, a former team-mate at St Mirren, and was given the thumbs up.

Goodwin said: “I always do my groundwork in terms of getting references.

“I love to speak to other players because they are always honest in their opinions.

“You can speak to a coach at an academy or a manager and sometimes they tell you what you want to hear because they are desperate to get the player out for experience.

“But when you speak to a player, especially Kenny who is a friend and ex-team mate, I know he wouldn’t have given me any nonsense.

“He couldn’t have spoken any more highly about Akin. He was captain of the under-23s team at Norwich.

“He was training with the first team since the start of the season, getting that experience with Premier League players.

“They gave him a new contract so they have real high hopes for him and we are very lucky to have him.”