Norwich freeze season ticket prices for eighth consecutive year

Norwich have confirmed a freeze on season ticket prices for the eighth successive year and also announced a revamp of the club’s much-criticised membership structure.

The Canaries are currently bottom of the Premier League, eight points adrift of safety.

Following their return to the top-flight after winning the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship title, the Norfolk club introduced new schemes for purchasing home and away match tickets, with both memberships sold separately.

The move came in for criticism from disgruntled fans and season-ticket holders, with a joint statement from supporter groups labelling it as a “tax on their loyalty”.

Norwich responded with a “thorough and extensive” consultation process. That has now resulted in an updated scheme which will be cheaper and again include a tiered system based on games attended during the promotion campaign, when the strong bond between fans and Daniel Farke’s young squad was cited as key to success.

The club confirmed on Thursday there would be a window when existing season-ticket holders can renew for 2020-21 and so keep the cost of their seat the same – whatever division Norwich are in next season.

The cheapest adult season tickets will remain at £499.50, with further concessions available in some areas of Carrow Road – including junior under-12s seats costing as little as £69.75.

Norwich chief operating officer Ben Kensell said on the club’s website: “As always, our support both home and away has been second to none throughout the course of the current season.

“That support is greatly appreciated by all areas of the football club and for that we’re truly grateful. We continue to strive to give our supporters a club that they can be truly proud of.

“Keeping season ticket prices frozen for a eighth consecutive season very much demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Carrow Road is an affordable and enjoyable venue for our supporters to cheer on Daniel and the team.”