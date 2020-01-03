Obafemi could earn Saints start

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may decide to shuffle his pack for the FA Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Saints have no fresh injury or suspension concerns after beating Tottenham 1-0 on New Year’s Day.

Michael Obafemi overcame illness to appear from the bench on Wednesday and may get a start against the Terriers.

Shane Long (knee) is also pushing for a place in the starting line-up after being an unused substitute against Spurs while Yan Valery (infection) remains a doubt.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is expected to choose from an unchanged squad following the home defeat to Stoke on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg will be monitored. He returned after a hip injury against Stoke, but was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Forward Elias Kachunga (ankle) will also be assessed after missing out on Wednesday.

Defender Tommy Elphick (knee), plus forwards Alex Pritchard (knee) and Collin Quaner (hip) are not expected to return.