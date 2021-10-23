Oli Shaw and Danny Armstrong on target as Kilmarnock earn win over Hamilton

Oli Shaw and Danny Armstrong were on target as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways and moved up to second thanks to a narrow 2-1 cinch Championship victory over Hamilton.

The hosts took an early lead through Shaw after just five minutes as he picked out the bottom corner of the net following a fast break to score for the third match in succession.

But the visitors equalised three minutes later through defender Jamie Hamilton’s header from a corner to record his first league goal of the season to see the scores level at the break.

Kieran MacDonald had a good chance to put Hamilton ahead just after the hour mark but he forced goalkeeper Zach Hemming to tip his shot over the crossbar.

Hemming was again called into action moments later to deny David Moyo’s diving header from another corner.

But, against the run of play, substitute Armstrong fired a long-range effort into the bottom-left corner six minutes after coming off the bench.